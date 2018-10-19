New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Open thread – 10/19/18
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360 5m
Rumor has it the Arizona Diamondbacks are about to blow it up. A.J. Pollock and Patrick Corbin are free agents and some big names are expected to be made available in trade, including superstar Pau…
Tweets
-
ICYMI https://t.co/S5OLCuvbbr #Redsox mgr Alex Cora called ALCS G4 “the best worst game ever.” Some thoughts on… https://t.co/0k5SsThQsnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ernestdove: Mets reliever prospect Stephen Nogosek made his 3rd appearance last night in the Arizona Fall League. So far in win… https://t.co/3h0CnMEbCjBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @athletelogos: @mikemayerMMO Hard to imagine anyone topping this catch. People always says "if they won it would've been the great… https://t.co/SfDCpujD5rBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeGianella: that game/series was more heartbreaking than 2007 or anything that came after https://t.co/AIntJw2mVRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @gled__: All the feels. https://t.co/X8i30Qssv2Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are in need of a catcher and Yasmani Grandal definitely fits the bill. But no one can deny his struggles… https://t.co/KUUP57RHCNNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets