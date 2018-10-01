New York Mets

Mets Merized
A_rod-alex-rodriguez

Manny Machado, Warts and All, is Worth Every Penny

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5m

Much has been said about Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop and soon-to-be-free-agent Manny Machado's lack of hustle and perceived "dirty play" over the past few days. With the 26-year-old set to hit t

Tweets