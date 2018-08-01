New York Mets

Winter League Recap: Lindsay Reaches Base Three Times in Scorpions Win

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 2m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Mesa Solar Sox 18 - 2 Surprise SaguarosSalt River Rafters 2 - 1 Glendale Desert DogsScottsdale Scorpions 8 - 0 Peoria JavelinasLF Desmond Lindsay: 2-for-4, 2B, R

