Today in Mets History: Endy Chavez' catch in Game 7 of NLCS

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

It was 12 years ago today that Mets OF Endy Chavez made his legendary, snow cone catch to rob Cardinals 3B Scott Rolen of what would've been a go-ahead home run during Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS at Shea Stadium.

