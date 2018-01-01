New York Mets

Today in Mets History: Endy Chavez' catch in Game 7 of NLCS

It was 12 years ago today that Mets OF Endy Chavez made his legendary, snow cone catch to rob Cardinals 3B Scott Rolen of what would've been a go-ahead home run during Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS at Shea Stadium.

