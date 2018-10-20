New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_7577

Mets Police Morning Laziness: if an NLCS falls in a forest and nobody under 40 cares…

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Let’s see, baseball started at 8:39pm and played 3:34 – so that sailed past midnight.  Whatever baseball.  Tonight baseball will play at 8:09pm and I will play NBA2K So I finally got to play NBA2K19 and it’s really good.  Every game...

Tweets