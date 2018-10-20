New York Mets

This is how baseball promotes itself

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

The @Warriors and @UtahJazz go down to the final buzzer in #KiaTipOff18 thriller! pic.twitter.com/apqkPxpQoE — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2018 A dying sport: Baseball has not had a great memorable team since the 2004 Red Sox Related

