New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yasmani Grandal and The Value of Pitch Framing
by: John Edwards — Mets Merized Online 4m
Yasmani Grandal has quietly been one of the best players in baseball in the past five seasons. That statement might seem like hyperbole—he's an excellent hitting catcher, mind you, but not to th
Tweets
-
RT @joeschoedel19: Please check out my David Wright tribute video. I worked so hard on it today I finally was able to upload it and I… https://t.co/t4QlxpuLMkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AdamMcCalvy: Find friends who talk about you the way Erik Kratz’s friends talk about Erik Kratz. Be sure to watch the video wi… https://t.co/98x5gikhlBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watch if you feel like crying today.Please check out my David Wright tribute video. I worked so hard on it today I finally was able to upload it and I… https://t.co/t4QlxpuLMkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @StephenJosiah13: When you hear that Zack Wheeler wasnt even a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year https://t.co/etOc66hhGDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @keithlaw: oh it’s the @SFGiants owner funding a racist PAC cool cool cool https://t.co/KUwKrIyx6pBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetfanBren: Chips on your shoulder have been scientifically proven to help increase Baseball ability by up to 86%! #MLB https://t.co/MAWw1VkEeLBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets