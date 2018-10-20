New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Open thread: NLCS Game 7, 10/20/18
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
The Brewers and Dodgers face off tonight in Game 7 of the NLCS to determine who will play the Red Sox in the World Series.
Tweets
-
“We’re Mets fans. We’re Knicks fans. We’re fans of teams that are not good.” - @DHAPshow ??????Blogger / Podcaster
-
Chris Taylor had a 9th-inning HR robbery to protect a 1-run lead against the Padres in mid-April, so he knows a thi… https://t.co/H0xpUzkiEJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @cdgoldstein: @MJ_Baumann BIG BALLS SZNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Manny Machado is at it again. https://t.co/ZHenKRkVPqBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsOfficials: Let's see: we hate Utley, we hate Turner, Machado's a dick, Puig is always a good heel. It'll be fun, at least, to… https://t.co/xadhpk0K8KBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yasiel Puig was 0-5 with 5 K (and a BB) career vs Jeremy Jeffress before that ABBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets