New York Mets

nj.com
24973163-standard

NLCS Game 7 FREE LIVESTREAM: How to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers online (10/20/18)

by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, tied 3-3 in the best of seven National League Championship Series, meet in Game 7 on Saturday, October 20, 2018 (10/20/18) at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The winner of Game 7 advances to the 2018...

Tweets