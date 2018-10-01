New York Mets

nj.com
24973679-standard

World Series 2018 TV Schedule: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox | Dates, times, TV, starting pitchers

by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 6m

The American League champion Boston Red Sox will meet the National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-seven 2018 World Series.

Tweets