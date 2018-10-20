New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dodgers World Series: Takeaways from LA's Game 7 win | SI.com
by: Jack Dickey October 20, 2018 — Sports Illustrated 35s
The Dodgers easily took care of the Brewers in Game 7 to secure another trip to the Fall Classic.
Tweets
-
Kenny Atkinson wasn't thrilled with the #Nets' defense https://t.co/KhZMf9y2mIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Very good fight and quite an upset. Cool experience to call a world title change. #MurataBrant#AndTheNew middleweight champion of the world is Rob Brant! #MurataBrant https://t.co/ceNlJRj2tfTV / Radio Personality
-
Alain Vigneault could be a perfect fit here https://t.co/ribbnKpVr2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JasonKLeach: The debates have begun, what was the better punch, Rondo's left hook or CP3's uppercut? #CP3vsRondoBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KyleAGlaser: The Dodgers and Red Sox have met in the World Series once before. In 1916, when the Dodgers were the Brooklyn RobinsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
When you’re out with @JakeBrownRadio and Ai Se Eu Te Pego comes on and you know every word because you went to a NY… https://t.co/7hXzwDBoWxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets