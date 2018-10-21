New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets Offseason Free Agent Target: Adam Ottavino
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 10m
For both statistical and more subjective reasons, Adam Ottavino would be a great free agent target for the New York Mets this winter. If you’re not famil...
Tweets
-
RT @JoePontillo: Hello 911, I'm being attacked by nerds and fan boys on the internet?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Kenny Stills went back to check if she was OK https://t.co/6Ctrz5FE0IBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rece Hinds, big-time power (“the best power of anyone playing high school”), from Niceville, Fla., here at Perfect… https://t.co/Xt2Dk5WPsvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
An MRI confirmed Kevin Knox has a sprained left ankle, Knicks say. He won't travel with the Knicks to Milwaukee and… https://t.co/Up0hlLf0HXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Aaron Rodgers sounds happy https://t.co/agxrLm3rsZBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: The Mets GM Position is Square Peg in a Round Hole https://t.co/Du6kv4Zayl #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets