New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Talkin’ Mets: Who Will Be the Next General Manager?
by: Mike Silva — Mets Merized Online 6m
The upcoming week is a huge one for the Mets as they decide who will be their next General Manager. Hear my thoughts on why the media is off base on the old school vs. analytics storyline with thi
Tweets
-
The best part of the Mets Chick logo has gotta be the eye black. ???Blogger / Podcaster
-
*gulpNice to see the @Bengals getting some exposure tonight in prime time. Put on a show fellas. #SundayNightFootballPlayer
-
The back page: If he thinks it's cold now, just wait until next month https://t.co/Jj4zssQEo7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ben Aybar is a Mets fan who decided to create a Super PAC honoring his favorite team. Why? He'll explain (by… https://t.co/ToJZvk9G9rNewspaper / Magazine
-
I'm stuck in an airport, trying to write about a Kevin Knox injury update, and watching Andrew Gillum debate highlights. AMABeat Writer / Columnist
-
I'd be thrilled if Bloom were named Mets GM.Chaim Bloom makes all the sense in the world to hire as the next #Mets GM. He's worked for an org. that has relied… https://t.co/unbc4OnBkkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets