Morning Briefing: One Day Away From World Series Play!
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1m
Good morning, Mets fans! We are one day away from the start of the Fall Classic, as the 2018 World Series begins on Tuesday night at Fenway Park in Boston.Chris Sale will take the hill for th
Andy expects the GM list to be parred down to 2-3 and interviews to start any day. #MetsMets currently working on further cuts to GM candidates. The latest on their search for a leader: https://t.co/5scMmRTRYNMinors
There was some sort of altercation between Rajon Rondo's girlfriend and Chris Paul's wife https://t.co/0Qj7WOg6pfBlogger / Podcaster
Mets set to make further cuts to GM list, begin second round https://t.co/AMnQkoOLjZBlogger / Podcaster
SEE IT: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes rocks father's Mets jersey heading into Arrowhead https://t.co/RvvdROqubmBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets will cross at least two names off their list of GM candidates, and have done "considerable background work… https://t.co/aEYndRtVjETV / Radio Network
Before shredding the Bengals last night, Pat Mahomes showed up to work in his dad's Mets jersey. From @Cut4: https://t.co/ByPKg0v4NxBeat Writer / Columnist
