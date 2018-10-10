New York Mets

Mets Merized
Tim-peterson-1-560x373

10/21 Winter League Results: Peterson Strikes Out the Side, Records Save

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 10m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)No Games ScheduledMexican Pacific League (LMP)Aguilas de Mexicali 4 - 1 Tomateros de CuliacanCharros de Jalisco 4 - 2 Caneros de los MochisMayos de Navojoa 3 - 2 Y

Tweets