MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi running out of options for 2019

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 10m

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi wants to return to the dugout. The Los Angeles Angels replaced Mike Scioscia with Brad Ausmus and the Cincinnati Reds replaced Bryan Price with David Bell. The Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue...

