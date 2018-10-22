New York Mets

The Mets Police
S-l1600

Come on Mets, hook us up with these road throwback jerseys

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

A friend of mine is stalking this on a local internet bidding based commerce site. These would be neat for the Mets to break out for a road game.  I don’t know why they would or what the occasion would be, but I would might buy one.  There was a time...

Tweets