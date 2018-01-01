New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets set to make further cuts to GM list, begin second round
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 12m
The Mets are currently working to pare down their current list of candidates to lead baseball operations from five to two or three, and will begin second round interviews this week.
Tweets
-
Updated poll! Whom do you want to be the Mets' next GM?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @KFCradio: The Cowboys gave up a 1st round pick for Amari Cooper ?!??!?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cowboys land Amari Cooper from Raiders for first-round pick https://t.co/9ilpMHeWeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: I have talked to several people connected with the organization who believe Fred Wilpon will go the conservative ro… https://t.co/b0PFDhXbRYBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/qBg3B0zEA9 writer Anthony DiComo reports the #Mets have narrowed their GM search to #Rays Chaim Bloom,… https://t.co/NG5TlnmJVPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @McCulloughTimes: The Red Sox have one goal at World Series Media Day: Not taking the bait and saying anything interesting about thei… https://t.co/ftCHD8yEBFBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets