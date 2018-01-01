New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
After morning of evaluation, Mets cut list of GM candidates for second round
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 8m
The Mets spent Monday morning huddling over their first-round GM interviews, and in the afternoon decided that Brodie Van Wagenen, Doug Melvin and Chaim Bloom would advance to second round interviews with Fred and Jeff Wilpon.
Tweets
-
Updated poll! Whom do you want to be the Mets' next GM?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @KFCradio: The Cowboys gave up a 1st round pick for Amari Cooper ?!??!?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cowboys land Amari Cooper from Raiders for first-round pick https://t.co/9ilpMHeWeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: I have talked to several people connected with the organization who believe Fred Wilpon will go the conservative ro… https://t.co/b0PFDhXbRYBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/qBg3B0zEA9 writer Anthony DiComo reports the #Mets have narrowed their GM search to #Rays Chaim Bloom,… https://t.co/NG5TlnmJVPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @McCulloughTimes: The Red Sox have one goal at World Series Media Day: Not taking the bait and saying anything interesting about thei… https://t.co/ftCHD8yEBFBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets