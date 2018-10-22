New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets cap has weird sidepatch
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
I like the idea of this cap. The basic coloring is fine, but the line ruins it. But what’s weirder is that patch… Weird right? Who goes out of heir way to want a side patch? Mets' Todd Frazier stuck in traffic, suggests you avoid exits 82-83 Related
Tweets
-
Updated poll! Whom do you want to be the Mets' next GM?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @KFCradio: The Cowboys gave up a 1st round pick for Amari Cooper ?!??!?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cowboys land Amari Cooper from Raiders for first-round pick https://t.co/9ilpMHeWeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: I have talked to several people connected with the organization who believe Fred Wilpon will go the conservative ro… https://t.co/b0PFDhXbRYBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/qBg3B0zEA9 writer Anthony DiComo reports the #Mets have narrowed their GM search to #Rays Chaim Bloom,… https://t.co/NG5TlnmJVPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @McCulloughTimes: The Red Sox have one goal at World Series Media Day: Not taking the bait and saying anything interesting about thei… https://t.co/ftCHD8yEBFBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets