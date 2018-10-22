New York Mets

Mets cut GM search to three candidates

NEW YORK -- The Mets have pared their general manager search to three candidates, who will receive callback interviews this week, according to a source. Chaim Bloom, Doug Melvin and Brodie Van Wagenen are the finalists. Bloom, 35, is the youngest and...

