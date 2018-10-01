New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
World Series 2018 TV Schedule: What time, TV, channel is Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox Game 1? (10/23/18) Livestream, watch online
by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 1m
The National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the American League champion Boston Red Sox in the 2018 best-of-seven World Series. Game 1 is Tuesday, October 23, 2018 (10/23/18) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Tweets
-
Mike Budenholzer is glad to have landed in Milwaukee https://t.co/spENXtPmlQ via @StevePopperBlogger / Podcaster
-
Had a blast exploring more of what New York has to offer! #catskillmountains #giantledge #fall @ Catskill State Park https://t.co/dPg2AsyDwqProspect
-
We're down to three candidates, but a mystery fourth candidate could be in play for the Mets' GM job (via… https://t.co/9z2otNKArGTV / Radio Network
-
Here’s your scheduling for the #Mets GM interviews. Melvin and Bloom reportedly will be available for the media.…Van Wagenen interviewed today. Melvin is up tomorrow, with Bloom on deck for Wednesday.Minors
-
Van Wagenen interviewed today. Melvin is up tomorrow, with Bloom on deck for Wednesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets’ search for a general manager is down to three finalists, a source said Monday: up-and-coming Rays executi… https://t.co/VuCXdA2VOTBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets