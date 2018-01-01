New York Mets
After morning of evaluation, Mets cut list of GM candidates for second round
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 5m
The Mets spent Monday morning huddling over their first-round GM interviews, and in the afternoon decided that Brodie Van Wagenen, Doug Melvin and Chaim Bloom would advance to second round interviews with Fred and Jeff Wilpon.
