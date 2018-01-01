New York Mets
Mets' GM finalists include agent Van Wagenen
by: David Schoenfield — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h
Agent Brodie Van Wagenen interviewed Monday for the Mets' general manager position and is among three finalists with former Brewers GM Doug Melvin and Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.
