New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

How Mets fared in Monday's AFL action

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of how all 30 teams' prospects fared in Arizona Fall League action on Monday: •&nbsp;Gameday:&nbsp;Glendale 6, Peoria 2 | Salt River 8, Surprise 5 | Mesa 2, Scottsdale 1

Tweets