New York Mets

The Mets Police
Picard

This is how Baseball markets its biggest event

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 37m

Are you kidding me with this tweet? #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSeries #WorldSerie

Tweets