New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-10-23-at-7.11.12-am

Is Matt Harvey being forced to sign baseballs at a Funeral Home? Probably not but let’s look.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

Thanks to Jessie for sending this my way. As it is a slow time for Mets news, we should really analyze this. Authentic sports memorabilia coming soon! pic.twitter.com/FkzPla07oB — LoJo Sports (@LoJoSports) October 22, 2018 1. Matt seems to be looking...

Tweets