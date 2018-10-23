New York Mets
Agent Van Wagenen, Melvin, Bloom Are Mets’ GM Finalists
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 31m
Agent Brodie Van Wagenen interviewed Monday to switch sides and become general manager of the New York Mets and is among three finalists.
To clear up confusion: Melvin was trying to say here he wouldn't have been interested in the other opportunities. T…Melvin on the Mets' interest in him: "If there were other opportunities - and I'm not talking to anybody else - but… https://t.co/TWetbmdrLrBeat Writer / Columnist
I'm all for honesty, but this is not something I want to hear from my (potential) GMMelvin on the Mets' interest in him: "If there were other opportunities - and I'm not talking to anybody else - but… https://t.co/TWetbmdrLrBlogger / Podcaster
“I have a great belief in this team as a team, and of these players as players that go into making this team in the…Melvin on the Mets' interest in him: "If there were other opportunities - and I'm not talking to anybody else - but… https://t.co/TWetbmdrLrBlogger / Podcaster
Wait, what?Melvin on the Mets' interest in him: "If there were other opportunities - and I'm not talking to anybody else - but… https://t.co/TWetbmdrLrBlogger / Podcaster
RT @BorzMN: Little know fact: Yaz held the Suffolk County single-season scoring record in basketball until Kevin Foley of Seton… https://t.co/rl9LEfxzpjBeat Writer / Columnist
Melvin on the Mets' interest in him: "If there were other opportunities - and I'm not talking to anybody else - but… https://t.co/TWetbmdrLrBeat Writer / Columnist
