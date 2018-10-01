New York Mets
World Series Game Thread: Dodgers vs. Red Sox, 8:09 PM
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 6m
BOSTON RED SOX (0-0) vs. LOS ANGELES DODGERS (0-0)Tuesday, October 23, 2018 • 8:09 p.m. ET • Fenway Park • Boston, MALHP Chris Sale (1-0, 3.48) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.37)World S
https://t.co/SepfhWa0CJ Whether Doug Melvin helps the New York #Mets is still not determined, but he had a piece in… https://t.co/m9elqInGurBeat Writer / Columnist
Should be noted Doug Melvin was Milwaukee GM when the Flores/Wheeler trade for Carlos Gomez fell apart. Melvin turn… https://t.co/7Lmy8NCZ0mBeat Writer / Columnist
This is a fair point and is what has been the lone concern I’ve heard about Bloom in talking to people. I believe…One of the big things the Mets will try to gauge in the Rays' Chaim Bloom is if he's ready for NYC in his first top… https://t.co/gQYJJLLpCOMinors
Doug Melvin is ready to lead a team again. He met with the #Mets Tuesday. https://t.co/naSFxmVFxjBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MikeyRobz: #BNNY 6 PM @SNYtv -- We play a game: Doug Melvin or @DougWilliamsSNY ? Also, @martinonyc @AnthonyMcCarron @DanGraca… https://t.co/VxZm7VRdEuBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MandelSNY: We get closer to the finish line on the Mets GM search... What can we learn about Doug Melvin... or… https://t.co/JLHke4UlDXBeat Writer / Columnist
