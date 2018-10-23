New York Mets
A rejuvenated Doug Melvin is done fishing and wants Mets’ job
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 8m
Doug Melvin is ready to end his semi-retirement and attempt to transform the Mets into a winner, if given a chance. “I went fishing for a couple of years and I caught one fish, so I am ready to get
