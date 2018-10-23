New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
At 66, Melvin says he's 'open to analytics'
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 17m
NEW YORK -- Doug Melvin says, he feels "a whole lot different" than he did in 2015. Back then, as Melvin moved on from the general manager's post in Milwaukee, he opined that "the job had just grown to a point that it's more suited for somebody who's...
Tweets
-
Sale won't last long at this rate: 46 pitches already in 1 2/3 innings. Presumably, with all of the RHed hitters in… https://t.co/FKRF0MOpN2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What are your #WorldSeries predictions? Let's see some winners, number of games, whacky events, etc. you think will happen #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This Mets Watch will only cost you $10 in 1960’s money and should last one year https://t.co/pUgDBKQoybBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you’re not in position to watch, check out @DShulman_ESPN and @Singytweets on the call of Game 1 of World Se… https://t.co/zu1yBoiNyTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Apparently there’s only room for one Apple in this town, @EliApple13 to the Saints @SNYtvTV / Radio Personality
-
I already loved Mookie Betts, but there’s a special place in my heart for anyone who gives me free Taco Bell.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets