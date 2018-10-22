New York Mets
Joey's Soapbox: My 2018 Completely Unbiased World Series Pick
by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) — Studious Metsimus 23m
There will be no bias in my World Series pick. Nor will there be hints in this photo. I promise. Howdy do, everyone! This is Joey Be...
Sale won't last long at this rate: 46 pitches already in 1 2/3 innings. Presumably, with all of the RHed hitters in… https://t.co/FKRF0MOpN2Beat Writer / Columnist
What are your #WorldSeries predictions? Let's see some winners, number of games, whacky events, etc. you think will happen #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
This Mets Watch will only cost you $10 in 1960’s money and should last one year https://t.co/pUgDBKQoybBlogger / Podcaster
If you’re not in position to watch, check out @DShulman_ESPN and @Singytweets on the call of Game 1 of World Se… https://t.co/zu1yBoiNyTBeat Writer / Columnist
Apparently there’s only room for one Apple in this town, @EliApple13 to the Saints @SNYtvTV / Radio Personality
I already loved Mookie Betts, but there’s a special place in my heart for anyone who gives me free Taco Bell.Blogger / Podcaster
