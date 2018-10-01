New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
World Series 2018 LIVE SCORE UPDATES & BOX SCORE Game 1 | Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox (10/23/18)
by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 17s
The National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the American League champion Boston Red Sox in the 2018 best-of-seven World Series. Game 1 is Tuesday, October 23, 2018 (10/23/18) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Tweets
-
Sale won't last long at this rate: 46 pitches already in 1 2/3 innings. Presumably, with all of the RHed hitters in… https://t.co/FKRF0MOpN2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What are your #WorldSeries predictions? Let's see some winners, number of games, whacky events, etc. you think will happen #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This Mets Watch will only cost you $10 in 1960’s money and should last one year https://t.co/pUgDBKQoybBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you’re not in position to watch, check out @DShulman_ESPN and @Singytweets on the call of Game 1 of World Se… https://t.co/zu1yBoiNyTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Apparently there’s only room for one Apple in this town, @EliApple13 to the Saints @SNYtvTV / Radio Personality
-
I already loved Mookie Betts, but there’s a special place in my heart for anyone who gives me free Taco Bell.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets