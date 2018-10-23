New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Here's what Mets did in the AFL on Tuesday

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of how all 30 teams' prospects fared in Arizona Fall League action on Tuesday: • Gameday: Salt River 7, Surprise 5 | Peoria 8, Glendale 1 | Scottsdale 2, Mesa 1

Tweets