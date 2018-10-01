New York Mets

Mets Merized
Eduardo-nunez

Morning Briefing: Red Sox Win The First Game!

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Merized Online 8m

Good morning Mets fans!The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers faced off at Fenway Park last night for the first game of the World Series, in which the Red Sox won 8-4. In a game of aces wh

Tweets