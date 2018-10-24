New York Mets

The Mets Police
T-zones

Mets Police Morning Laziness: World Series goes past 11 for 81% of the US Population

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

SLACKISH REACTION:  You did not win the lottery, thus the Wilpons will continue to own the Mets. 8:09 start for Game 1 of the World’s Series, and a 3:52 game time.  Some quick math gets me a minute after midnight.  Great job baseball.  Great job.  After..

Tweets