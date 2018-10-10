New York Mets

Mets Merized

10/23 Winter League Results: Mejia, Crismatt Face Off Again

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 4m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Peoria Javelinas 8 - 1 Glendale Desert DogsSalt River Rafters 7 - 5 Surprise SaguarosScottsdale Scorpions 2 - 1 Mesa Solar Sox1B Peter Alonso: 0-for-4, 2 K

Tweets