New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
10/23 Winter League Results: Mejia, Crismatt Face Off Again
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Merized Online 4m
Arizona Fall League (AFL)Peoria Javelinas 8 - 1 Glendale Desert DogsSalt River Rafters 7 - 5 Surprise SaguarosScottsdale Scorpions 2 - 1 Mesa Solar Sox1B Peter Alonso: 0-for-4, 2 K
Tweets
-
RT @baseball_ref: Craig Kimbrel was the seventh pitcher tonight for the #RedSox. They're just the second team in #WorldSeries histo… https://t.co/iCzfosMkASBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We all know Bloom likes analytics. But, are the Mets, with their three-man staff, willing to do what he asks? Or wi… https://t.co/8AlnrwLqccBeat Writer / Columnist
-
As Bloom is set to interview: How much of this interview is the Mets interviewing Bloom as it is Bloom interviewing… https://t.co/92m5DrrdksBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Déjate llevar por las manos de Dios y nunca perderás el rumbo de tu vida. Bendiciones. ????Player
-
You give the Giants some credit for recognizing it's time to blow it up, but to think they traded for Alec Ogletree… https://t.co/AP6UEOkd6bBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Meh#Knicks NBA City Jersey - Game debut on November 11th #NBA #cityedition https://t.co/FD2C4dMociBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets