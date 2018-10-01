by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in Game 2 of the 2018 World Series on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 (10/24/18) at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. The Red Sox won Game 1, 8-4, behind Eduardo Nunez's pinch-hit three-run homer and a 4-for-5 night.