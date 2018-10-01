New York Mets

Mets Merized
Chaim-bloom-1-560x315

Featured Post: A Closer Look at Chaim Bloom

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 4m

The New York Mets will interview Chaim Bloom, the Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president of baseball operations, for the second time today as he will sit down with both Jeff and Fred WilponBloom

Tweets