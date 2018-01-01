New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Mets top prospect Peter Alonso belts 116.3 MPH double
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Mets prospect Peter Alonso ripped a double off the wall in left-center field during an Arizona Fall League game on Wednesday.
Tweets
-
Talking Kershaw's Game 1 start on #MLBNow #MLBNetwork https://t.co/oESppXLC3N #RedSox #DodgersBeat Writer / Columnist
-
World Series Game 2 is tonight! Come chat about it with us. https://t.co/hztLxmciOTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sorry Syracuse Mets to you. I’m new.Binghamton Mets starting 1B Peter Alonso to you. https://t.co/UhcldQRASGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Binghamton Mets starting 1B Peter Alonso to you.WATCH: Peter Alonso smashes a 116.3-MPH double in Arizona Fall League https://t.co/MMqVq2pX4P https://t.co/NDzbsEiMCSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jon Gruden making new friends every single day https://t.co/lIBxaeX8YhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBonESPNRadio: "For me to take the field at Fenway Park and get introduced and be received like that, it sent chills down my spine… https://t.co/mCkQOTPyjiBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets