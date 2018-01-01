New York Mets
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes' second heel surgery delayed due to scheduling conflict
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Due to a scheduling conflict, Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes will have to wait a few days to undergo his second heel surgery, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
