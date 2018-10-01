New York Mets

Cespedes’ Second Heel Surgery Delayed, Will Happen Before End of Month

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 7m

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left heel later this month, as per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.Cespedes, 33, underwent decalcification surgery on

