Strikes With Steven: Steven Matz charity bowling event

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

Bust out your cool bowling shirt and ball and… TRU32’s Strikes with Steven is a night dedicated to honoring NYC’s finest men and women of the NYPD and NYFD. Click the link below to join NY Mets pitcher, Steven Matz, in the glamorous Time’s Square at...

