New York Mets

Mets Merized

10/24 Winter League Results: Mets Power the Scorpions Offense

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 24m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Glendale Desert Dogs 3 - 2 Surprise SaguarosMesa Solar Sox 4 - 3 Peoria JavelinasSalt River Rafters 10 - 9 Scottsdale Scorpions1B Peter Alonso: 3-for-5, 2B, R,

Tweets