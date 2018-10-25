New York Mets

The Mets Police
51vtlaqcil._sy445_

Link:  Name One Really Famous Baseball Player. We’ll Wait. – The New York Times

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

I’d like you to read this article in the New York Times. I get that it’s easy for you to tune me out and say all I do is complain, especially when I usually write in a certain exaggerated style for the blog, which I am deliberately NOT doing today. Here’s

Tweets