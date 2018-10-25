New York Mets

Kilome to miss 2019 after having TJ surgery

NEW YORK -- One of the silver linings of the Mets' season, pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome, will miss the entire 2019 campaign. The Mets announced Thursday that Kilome, their fifth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, underwent Tommy John surgery.

