New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to decide soon between three GM candidates with different backgrounds
by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer — North Jersey 22m
The Mets concluded general manager interviews Wednesday for their general manager opening. Doug Melvin is considered the favorite.
Tweets
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: RIGHT NOW! Earl Monroe joins @TMKSESPN on @ESPNNY98_7FM Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM or https://t.co/KnjkuBlGfh. https://t.co/CC5y0m6M6bTV / Radio Network
-
This is the most of anyone yet!!! https://t.co/bYhv17oDhQ@matthewcerrone I was checking off the items from your book- New York Mets Fans Bucket list and I counted off 38 ou… https://t.co/oRbJqwyPGOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
For the third consecutive year, the Mets have no Gold Glove finalists. They have not had a Gold Glove winner since… https://t.co/jggTtl8VexBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Fun shoot. I think says it all...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New scouting report on Mets prospect Peter Alonso: 'Enough glove to stick at 1B every day' https://t.co/mej8S5Qw7JBlogger / Podcaster
-
David Fizdale was seen so rarely as a video room intern w/ the Heat players didn't know his name. He and Dwyane Wad… https://t.co/MsWSwwZcGkBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets