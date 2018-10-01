New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Dougmelvin

Mickey Callaway Would Be Given 1-Year Probation By GM Melvin

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 8m

Mickey Callaway has been put on a one-year probation to validate his job as the Mets manager by frontrunner for the Mets GM job, Doug Melvin. Perfect!

