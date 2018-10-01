New York Mets

Mets Merized
Chaim-bloom-1-560x315

Heyman: Mets GM Job Down to Bloom and Van Wagenen

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 26m

In a bit of a shocker, Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports is reporting that the New York Mets have whittled their list of general manager candidates down to two; Rays senior vice president of baseball o

Tweets